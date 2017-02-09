Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Kellogg":
 Aktien      OS    


Kellogg Company Profit Climbs 16% In Q4




09.02.17 14:23
dpa-AFX


BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $324 million, or $0.92 per share. This was higher than $279 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $3.10 billion. This was down from $3.14 billion last year.


Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $324 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $3.10 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.3%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.91 - $3.97


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
70,45 € 68,65 € 1,80 € +2,62% 09.02./15:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4878361082 853265 79,00 € 61,46 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		70,45 € +2,62%  15:36
Frankfurt 69,752 € +1,88%  14:44
Hamburg 68,35 € +0,92%  08:09
München 68,00 € +0,82%  08:00
Berlin 68,41 € +0,81%  08:08
Düsseldorf 68,23 € +0,47%  09:52
Stuttgart 68,42 € +0,25%  08:10
Xetra 67,50 € 0,00%  02.02.17
NYSE 73,49 $ 0,00%  08.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
25 Nahrungsmittelskandal bei Kellog. 05.08.15
20 Esst mehr Kellogg´s ... 31.07.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...