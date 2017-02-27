Keller FY16 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Says Confident Of FY17

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.02.17 09:00
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group plc (KLR.

L), a geotechnical contractor, reported Monday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax climbed 31 percent to 73.9 million pounds from 56.3 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 65.7 pence, up 85 percent from 35.5 pence a year ago.


Underlying profit before tax was 85.1 million pounds, compared to 95.7 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 75.9 pence, compared to 86.4 pence last year. The results mainly reflected weak APAC division as a result of continuing very difficult market conditions in Australia and Singapore.


Revenue climbed 14 percent to 1.78 billion pounds from 1.56 billion pounds a year ago, mainly due to currency movements and strong growth in EMEA. At constant exchange rates, revenues grew 3 percent.


Further, the Board has decided to recommend a final dividend of 19.25p per share, higher than last year's 18.3p per share. This brings the total dividend per share for the year to 28.5p, an increase of 5% for the year.


Looking ahead, the company said its Board is confident in the Group's prospects for 2017.


Separately, Keller announced that Eva Lindqvist will join the Board as an independent Non-executive Director with effect from 1 June 2017.


