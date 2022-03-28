Kazia Therapeutics - Several upcoming catalysts

Patient recruitment in the pivotal GBM AGILE study for lead asset paxalisib remains on track, with data expected in CY23, to be followed by a potential regulatory filing, if data are positive. Recent C-suite appointments in the United States suggest an increased focus on commercialization, particularly in the US market. Second asset EVT801 has progressed to human studies, with the first patient enrolled in a Phase I trial in France in November 2021 and interim data expected in H2 CY22. We expect CY22 to be catalyst rich, with data anticipated from multiple investigator-sponsored studies evaluating paxalisib in the treatment of brain metastases (BMs), as well as pediatric brain cancers such as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). Positive readouts from any study alone could potentially trigger a re-rating for the stock. We have increased our valuation to US$294m or US$22.28 per basic ADR mainly due to rolling forward our NPV, partially offset by lower cash and higher R&D estimates.