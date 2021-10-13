Erweiterte Funktionen


Kazia Therapeutics - Multiple paxalisib data points expected in Q4




13.10.21
Edison Investment Research

Kazia expects to release multiple data points from its paxalisib programme in Q4 CY21. These include final data from the 30-patient Phase II trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients, as well as initial data for paxalisib in the treatment of brain metastases (BMs). Additionally, the Phase I for EVT801 is expected to begin enrolment by year-end.

