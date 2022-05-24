Erweiterte Funktionen
Kazia Therapeutics - Deep dive into childhood brain cancer
24.05.22
Edison Investment Research
In light of the positive newsflow from Kazia’s efforts in addressing adult brain cancer, management is leveraging its niche expertise and experience to address a complex and untapped segment, childhood brain cancer. Due to the challenges in addressing this unmet need, including significant hurdles in enrolling patients for a clinical trial, there is a vacuum of options for those served with this diagnosis. As Kazia is working to pioneer this sub-segment, leveraging its network, in this note we examine the science and attempt to connect the dots on the potential market opportunity and dynamics despite the limited data points to date.
