Karyopharm Therapeutics stock: Surviving the price low




08.05.18 10:06
Finanztrends

Karyopharm Therapeutics started with a disastrous price loss into the new week. The company’s stock lost nearly 20 percent on Monday and was set at 12.58 USD at a new low. And that after the week before brought a solid 15 USD plus. However, on Tuesday the concern recovered.


The timing could not have been any better for presenting positive research data. ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




