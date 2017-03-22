Erweiterte Funktionen

KUKA Group Issues FY17 Guidance; Further Revenue Growth Expected




22.03.17 08:27
dpa-AFX


AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - KUKA Group (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) announced it expects sales revenues of around 3.1 billion euros in fiscal 2017. The Group expects to achieve an EBIT margin of more than 5.5% before purchase price allocation for Swisslog and also before growth investments.

KUKA Group anticipates high demand in fiscal 2017, particularly from China and North America. A slight increase in demand is expected in Europe as a whole.


For fiscal 2016, at Group level, the earnings after taxes was 86.2 million euros compared to 86.3 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share amounted to 2.19 euros in 2016 compared to 2.39 euros, last year. The company said the slight reduction results from the higher number of shares compared with 2015 due to the conversion of the convertible bonds in 2016. The Executive Board of KUKA Group recommended to the AGM a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for the 2016 financial year.


During fiscal 2016, KUKA Group recorded orders received worth 3.42 billion euros, representing a significant increase of 20.6% on previous year. The Robotics division in particular posted a gain of 21% in orders received on the Chinese market. The sales revenues were 2.95 billion euros in 2016 compared to 2.97 billion euros, prior year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


