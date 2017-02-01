KPN Q4 Profit Plunges, Sees Flat Adj. EBITDA In FY17; Declares Dividends

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "KPN":

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch telecommunication firm Royal KPN NV (KPN, KKPNY.



PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit plunged 55 percent to 115 million euros from last year's 254 million euros.

Excluding certain one-offs, net profit would have been 27% higher compared to last year, the company said.

EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 8.3 percent to 626 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA improved 4.1 percent from last year to 606 million euros, supported by cost savings from Simplification and lower subscriber acquisition and retention costs.

Adjusted EBITDA margin The Netherlands increased to 39.6% from 36.6% last year.

Revenues dropped 1.3 percent to 1.72 billion euros from 1.75 billion euros last year. Adjusted revenues declined 2.3 percent to 1.704 billion euros.

The company noted that lower revenues in Business were partly offset by the positive impact of base growth and price adjustments in Consumer.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in line with 2016 that was 2.43 billion euros. The outlook includes approximately 40 million euros to 50 million euros impact from roaming regulation.

Further, KPN said it intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of 10 euro cents in respect of 2016. The final regular dividend of 6.7 euro cents per share is expected to be paid following shareholder approval in April 2017.

KPN intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 11 euro cents in respect of 2017 and grow the regular dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM