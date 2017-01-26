KLA-Tencor Corp. Q2 Income Advances 47%
26.01.17 22:44
dpa-AFX
MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $238 million, or $1.52 per share. This was higher than $162 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to $877 million. This was up from $710 million last year.
KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $238 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $877 Mln vs. $710 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|87,03 $
|83,25 $
|3,78 $
|+4,54%
|27.01./18:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4824801009
|865884
|87,96 $
|62,33 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|80,68 €
|+3,00%
|16:03
|Nasdaq
|87,03 $
|+4,54%
|18:50
|Stuttgart
|81,59 €
|+3,82%
|17:17
|Berlin
|80,36 €
|+1,50%
|08:08
|Hamburg
|80,33 €
|+1,48%
|08:05
|München
|79,82 €
|+1,47%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|80,34 €
|+1,34%
|09:11
|Frankfurt
|80,066 €
|+0,16%
|15:15
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Chip-Zulieferer: KLA-Tencor mit.
|17.04.12