KLA-Tencor Corp. Q2 Income Advances 47%

26.01.17 22:44
dpa-AFX


MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $238 million, or $1.52 per share. This was higher than $162 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to $877 million. This was up from $710 million last year.


KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $238 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q2): $877 Mln vs. $710 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



