Erweiterte Funktionen



KKR To Buy Travelopia From TUI AG




13.02.17 22:43
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Investment firm KKR Monday said it agreed to by travel company Travelopia from TUI AG .


UK-based Travelopia provides providing customers with services, such as sailing adventures, tailor-made holidays, sports tours, school expeditions, private jet travel and polar expedition cruises. Travelopia has a international customer base of over 800,000 travellers each year and serves over 70 destinations globally through its 53 brands, the company said in a statement.


Mattia Caprioli, Member & Head of Services at KKR Europe, said: "The high-end experiential travel market is underpinned by attractive structural growth drivers. These include the growing value consumers place on experiences over goods and the increasing mobility of older travelers. We believe that Travelopia is ideally positioned to benefit from these trends. We intend to leverage our experience in the leisure and travel sector gained through investments such as PortAventura, Get Your Guide, Trainline, Go-Jek and Apple Leisure, to support management in their strategic initiatives."


KKR did not disclose any financial details of the acquisition. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,00 $ 18,17 $ -0,17 $ -0,94% 14.02./00:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US48248M1027 A1C10P 18,40 $ 11,63 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,88 € -0,23%  13.02.17
München 16,90 € -0,29%  13.02.17
Berlin 16,915 € -0,32%  13.02.17
Stuttgart 16,892 € -0,75%  13.02.17
NYSE 18,00 $ -0,94%  13.02.17
Frankfurt 16,906 € -1,27%  13.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 KKR & Co - lukratives Privat . 06.01.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...