Erweiterte Funktionen



KKR, CDPQ Reportedly Near $2 Bln Joint Bid To Buy USI Insurance




17.03.17 03:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. (KKR) and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec are nearing a deal to jointly acquire insurance broker USI Insurance Services for about $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.


The deal would value closely held USI at about $4 billion including debt. USI is currently owned by Canadian private-equity firm Onex Corp., which has been running an auction for the Valhalla, N.Y.,-based broker.


USI generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue and has 4,400 associates in more than 140 offices in the U.S., according to its website.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,35 $ 18,43 $ -0,08 $ -0,43% 16.03./23:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US48248M1027 A1C10P 18,50 $ 11,63 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,61 € 0,00%  14.03.17
Frankfurt 17,05 € +0,14%  16.03.17
München 17,025 € 0,00%  16.03.17
Stuttgart 17,012 € 0,00%  16.03.17
NYSE 18,35 $ -0,43%  16.03.17
Berlin 17,045 € -0,64%  16.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 KKR & Co - lukratives Privat . 06.01.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...