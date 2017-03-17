Erweiterte Funktionen
KKR, CDPQ Reportedly Near $2 Bln Joint Bid To Buy USI Insurance
17.03.17 03:25
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. (KKR) and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec are nearing a deal to jointly acquire insurance broker USI Insurance Services for about $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal would value closely held USI at about $4 billion including debt. USI is currently owned by Canadian private-equity firm Onex Corp., which has been running an auction for the Valhalla, N.Y.,-based broker.
USI generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue and has 4,400 associates in more than 140 offices in the U.S., according to its website.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,35 $
|18,43 $
|-0,08 $
|-0,43%
|16.03./23:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US48248M1027
|A1C10P
|18,50 $
|11,63 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
