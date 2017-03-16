KCG Holdings Seeing Further Upside After Confirming Takeover Offer

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.03.17 17:42
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After spiking higher late in the previous session, shares of KCG Holdings (KCG) are seeing some further upside during trading on Thursday.

KCG is currently up by 7.3 percent after reaching a seven-year intraday high.


The jump by KCG comes after the trading firm confirmed it has received an unsolicited takeover offer from Virtu Financial (VIRT) valuing the company at $18.50 to $20 per share. KCG said it is reviewing the offer.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,155 $ 16,90 $ 1,255 $ +7,43% 16.03./19:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US48244B1008 A1W1KF 18,25 $ 11,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 16,95 € +30,48%  18:22
München 16,775 € +29,14%  18:16
Frankfurt 16,048 € +24,71%  08:17
NYSE 18,15 $ +7,40%  19:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
