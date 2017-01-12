KB Home Under Pressure Despite Better Than Expected Q4 Results

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of KB Home (KBH) have come under pressure during trading on Thursday, with the homebuilder slumping by 4.8 percent. With the drop, KB Home has fallen to its lowest intraday level in a month.





The decline by KB Home (KBH) comes even though the company reported fourth quarter earnings that came in slightly above analyst estimates. The company also reported better than expected revenues.

