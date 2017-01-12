Erweiterte Funktionen



KB Home Under Pressure Despite Better Than Expected Q4 Results




12.01.17 18:31
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of KB Home (KBH) have come under pressure during trading on Thursday, with the homebuilder slumping by 4.8 percent. With the drop, KB Home has fallen to its lowest intraday level in a month.


The decline by KB Home (KBH) comes even though the company reported fourth quarter earnings that came in slightly above analyst estimates. The company also reported better than expected revenues.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,855 $ 16,60 $ -0,745 $ -4,49% 12.01./18:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US48666K1097 876635 17,38 $ 9,04 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,169 € 0,00%  29.12.16
Berlin 15,905 € +4,33%  08:08
Frankfurt 15,799 € +3,78%  08:04
Düsseldorf 15,78 € +3,65%  11:01
München 15,74 € +3,48%  08:00
NYSE 15,855 $ -4,49%  18:52
Stuttgart 14,649 € -6,97%  16:51
  = Realtime
