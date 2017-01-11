Erweiterte Funktionen



KB Home Q4 Profit Falls 15%




11.01.17 22:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.


The company said its earnings fell to $37.53 million, or $0.40 per share. This was down from $44.02 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $1.19 billion. This was up from $0.99 billion last year.


KB Home earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $37.53 Mln. vs. $44.02 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $1.19 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.2%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,60 $ 16,25 $ 0,35 $ +2,15% 11.01./23:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US48666K1097 876635 17,38 $ 9,04 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,169 € 0,00%  29.12.16
NYSE 16,60 $ +2,15%  22:03
Berlin 15,245 € +1,23%  08:08
Frankfurt 15,224 € +0,90%  08:02
München 15,21 € +0,83%  08:00
Düsseldorf 15,225 € +0,79%  09:21
Stuttgart 15,746 € 0,00%  20:30
  = Realtime
