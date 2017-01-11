KB Home Q4 Profit Falls 15%
11.01.17 22:25
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.
The company said its earnings fell to $37.53 million, or $0.40 per share. This was down from $44.02 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $1.19 billion. This was up from $0.99 billion last year.
KB Home earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $37.53 Mln. vs. $44.02 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $1.19 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.2%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,60 $
|16,25 $
|0,35 $
|+2,15%
|11.01./23:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US48666K1097
|876635
|17,38 $
|9,04 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,169 €
|0,00%
|29.12.16
|NYSE
|16,60 $
|+2,15%
|22:03
|Berlin
|15,245 €
|+1,23%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|15,224 €
|+0,90%
|08:02
|München
|15,21 €
|+0,83%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|15,225 €
|+0,79%
|09:21
|Stuttgart
|15,746 €
|0,00%
|20:30
