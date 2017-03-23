KB Home Earnings Advance 9% In Q1

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) announced a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $14.26 million, or $0.15 per share. This was up from $13.13 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to $818.60 million. This was up from $678.37 million last year.

KB Home earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $14.26 Mln. vs. $13.13 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.15 vs. $0.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q1): $818.60 Mln vs. $678.37 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.7%

