KAZ Minerals FY Pre-Tax Profit Surges
23.02.17 10:04
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, Thursday reported that its profit before tax for the full year surged to $220 million from last year's $12 million.
Adjusted profit before tax was $293 million, higher than last year's $72 million.
The Group's net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was $177 million in 2016, compared to a loss of $12 million last year. Earnings per share totaled 40 cents, versus loss per share of 3 cents a year ago.
Operating profit for the year was $218 million, compared to $90 million last year, reflecting improved profitability across all the segments.
EBITDA, excluding special items, rose to $351 million from $202 million.
Gross revenues grew 43 percent to $969 million, driven by the volume growth from Bozshakol and Aktogay. Revenues, excluding sales from Bozshakol and the Aktogay oxide project, rose 15 percent to $766 million.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
