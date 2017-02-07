Erweiterte Funktionen


Juston Johnson Named Republican Party's Political Director




07.02.17 15:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced additional key senior staff positions Monday, naming Juston Johnson as Political Director, Ryan Mahoney as Communications Director, Richard Walters as Finance Director, and Jeff Larson as Senior Advisor to the committee.

These key aides join recently announced Chief of Staff, Sara Armstrong, as the RNC continues to build its senior staff for the 2018 cycle, said Chairwoman McDaniel.


Juston Johnson, the new Political Director, is a political veteran with extensive experience running statewide campaigns and political organizations.


Ryan Mahoney, a seasoned communications operative, takes over as Communications Director after serving as the RNC's Deputy Communications Director during the 2016 election cycle.


Richard Walters is a four year veteran of the RNC's finance team that has consistently set new records for RNC fundraising.


Jeff Larson recently served as a senior advisor to the Presidential Inaugural Committee. Prior to that, Larson served as the CEO to the 2016 Republican National Convention.


