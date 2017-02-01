Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Julius Baer Group":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Julius Baer FY16 Profit Surges; Lifts Dividend




01.02.17 07:34
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss private banking group Julius Baer Group Ltd.

(JBAXY.PK, JBARF.PK) reported Monday that its fiscal 2016 net profit attributable to shareholders, on IFRS basis, increased by 411 percent to 619 million Swiss francs. Earnings rose by 414 perent to 2.85 franc per share.


The prior-year period's results included provision of $547.25 million or 521 million francs for a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice or DOJ regarding the legacy U.S. cross-border business.


Adjusted net profit for the year grew by 153 percent to 706 million francs, while adjusted earnings per share rose by 154 percent to 3.23 francs per share. Excluding the 2015 provision, adjusted net profit for the latest period rose by 1 percent.


The company's assets under management or AUM rose 12 percent to 336 billion francs.


The company's board of directors intends to propose to the annual general meeting of shareholders to increase the ordinary dividend by 9 percent to 1.20 francs per share.


Dr. Jan Bielinski, Chief Communications Officer, will retire from the Executive Board of Julius Baer Group at the end of June 2017 on grounds of age after more than 30 years with Julius Baer.


He will be succeeded as chief communications officer by Larissa Alghisi Rubner on 1 July 2017, when she will join the Executive Board of the Group.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.900% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,482 € 42,774 € 1,708 € +3,99% 01.02./09:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0102484968 A0YBDU 45,45 € 33,48 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		44,482 € +3,99%  09:45
Nasdaq OTC Other 47,27 $ +6,70%  25.01.17
Berlin 45,57 € +5,25%  09:16
Stuttgart 45,257 € +4,69%  09:11
Düsseldorf 44,865 € +3,67%  09:33
Frankfurt 44,25 € +2,68%  08:39
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.900% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Julius Bär.............Charttechnis. 24.06.15
8 Ganz schön bullisch dieser Juliu. 06.12.08
  Julius Bär Holding AG 24.02.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...