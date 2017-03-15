Judicial Conference Asks Congress To Create New Judgeships

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Judicial Conference of the United States has agreed to recommend to Congress the creation of 57 new Article III judgeships in the courts of appeals and district courts.



If an omnibus judgeship bill is enacted into law, it would be first new comprehensive judgeship legislation to take effect in more than 26 years.

The Conference will transmit to Congress a recommendation to create five permanent Article III judgeships in the courts of appeals and 52 permanent Article III judgeships and the conversion to permanent status of eight temporary judgeships in the district courts.

Since 1990, when the last comprehensive judgeship bill was enacted, appeals filings have grown 40 percent and district court filings have grown 38 percent (civil up 38 percent and criminal up 39 percent). In addition, the Judicial Conference also agreed to recommend to Congress and the President that they not fill the next judgeship vacancy on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit and in the District of Wyoming, based on consistently low filings in both courts.

