Jones Lang Lasalle Bottom Line Declines 14% In Q4
06.02.17 22:24
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.
The company said its earnings came in at $180 million, or $3.95 per share. This was lower than $210 million, or $4.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $2.16 billion. This was up from $1.89 billion last year.
Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $180 Mln. vs. $210 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.3% -EPS (Q4): $3.95 vs. $4.61 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.16 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.3%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|103,93 $
|106,26 $
|-2,33 $
|-2,19%
|06.02./23:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US48020Q1076
|908217
|125,31 $
|86,62 $