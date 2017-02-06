Jones Lang Lasalle Bottom Line Declines 14% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.02.17 22:24
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.


The company said its earnings came in at $180 million, or $3.95 per share. This was lower than $210 million, or $4.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $2.16 billion. This was up from $1.89 billion last year.


Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $180 Mln. vs. $210 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.3% -EPS (Q4): $3.95 vs. $4.61 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.16 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.3%


