Johnson Matthey Q3 Sales Up 2% At Constant Rates; Confirms Full Year Outlook




02.02.17 08:46
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey plc (JMAT.

L) reported that its trading for the group in the third quarter was in line with its expectations. Sales were 876 million pounds, 2% up on last year supported by good demand across many of its markets. The group's underlying profit before tax was ahead of last year.


The Group said its guidance for the full year remains unchanged for continuing businesses on a constant currency basis and therefore expects group performance to be slightly ahead of last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



