Johnson & Johnson Earnings Advance 8% In Q4




24.01.17 12:59
dpa-AFX


NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $4.36 billion, or $1.58 per share. This was up from $4.04 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $18.11 billion. This was up from $17.81 billion last year.


Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $4.36 Bln. vs. $4.04 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.58 vs. $1.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q4): $18.11 Bln vs. $17.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.93 - $7.08 Full year revenue guidance: $74.1 - $74.8 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
104,541 € 106,267 € -1,726 € -1,62% 24.01./14:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4781601046 853260 115,25 € 87,88 €
Werte im Artikel
93,00 minus
-0,14%
104,54 minus
-1,62%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		104,80 € -1,13%  14:26
Hannover 106,00 € +0,11%  08:12
NYSE 113,91 $ 0,00%  23.01.17
Hamburg 106,00 € -0,61%  08:12
Düsseldorf 106,00 € -1,03%  09:10
Berlin 104,80 € -1,57%  13:06
Frankfurt 104,541 € -1,62%  14:09
München 104,31 € -1,95%  12:54
Stuttgart 103,979 € -1,99%  12:44
  = Realtime
