Johnson & Johnson Earnings Advance 8% In Q4
24.01.17 12:59
dpa-AFX
NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $4.36 billion, or $1.58 per share. This was up from $4.04 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $18.11 billion. This was up from $17.81 billion last year.
Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $4.36 Bln. vs. $4.04 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.58 vs. $1.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q4): $18.11 Bln vs. $17.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.93 - $7.08 Full year revenue guidance: $74.1 - $74.8 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|104,541 €
|106,267 €
|-1,726 €
|-1,62%
|24.01./14:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4781601046
|853260
|115,25 €
|87,88 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|104,80 €
|-1,13%
|14:26
|Hannover
|106,00 €
|+0,11%
|08:12
|NYSE
|113,91 $
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Hamburg
|106,00 €
|-0,61%
|08:12
|Düsseldorf
|106,00 €
|-1,03%
|09:10
|Berlin
|104,80 €
|-1,57%
|13:06
|Frankfurt
|104,541 €
|-1,62%
|14:09
|München
|104,31 €
|-1,95%
|12:54
|Stuttgart
|103,979 €
|-1,99%
|12:44
