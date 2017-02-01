Johnson Controls Inc Bottom Line Climbs 11% In Q1

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.02.17 13:17
dpa-AFX


MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $502 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $452 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $7.10 billion. This was up from $7.07 billion last year.


Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $502 Mln. vs. $452 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.4% -Revenue (Q1): $7.10 Bln vs. $7.07 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.50 Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 - $2.75


Bitte warten...