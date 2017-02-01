Johnson Controls Inc Bottom Line Climbs 11% In Q1
01.02.17 13:17
dpa-AFX
MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $502 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $452 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $7.10 billion. This was up from $7.07 billion last year.
Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $502 Mln. vs. $452 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.4% -Revenue (Q1): $7.10 Bln vs. $7.07 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.50 Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 - $2.75
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,207 €
|40,207 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.02./15:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BY7QL619
|A2AQCA
|43,32 €
|36,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,207 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Stuttgart
|40,577 €
|+1,13%
|08:02
|Berlin
|40,635 €
|+0,28%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|40,443 €
|+0,26%
|08:20
|Düsseldorf
|40,405 €
|+0,16%
|09:33
|München
|40,94 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|NYSE
|43,98 $
|0,00%
|31.01.17