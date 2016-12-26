Erweiterte Funktionen
JinkoSolar Shareholders Approve All Resolutions
26.12.16 12:56
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co.
Ltd. (JKS) said that all shareholders resolutions proposed at the Company's 2016 annual general meeting held today were duly passed.
The shareholders passed the resolutions approving: the re-election of Mr. Kangping Chen as a director of the Company;the re-election of Mr. Xianhua Li as a director of the Company; the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year of 2016; the authorization of the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditors.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,46 $
|15,71 $
|-0,25 $
|-1,59%
|24.12./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US47759T1007
|A0Q87R
|29,04 $
|12,72 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,887 €
|-1,03%
|23.12.16
|Berlin
|15,045 €
|+1,90%
|23.12.16
|München
|14,885 €
|+1,40%
|23.12.16
|Hamburg
|14,875 €
|+0,71%
|23.12.16
|Hannover
|14,875 €
|+0,71%
|23.12.16
|Stuttgart
|14,821 €
|0,00%
|23.12.16
|Xetra
|14,93 €
|-0,47%
|23.12.16
|Frankfurt
|14,899 €
|-0,94%
|23.12.16
|NYSE
|15,46 $
|-1,59%
|23.12.16
= Realtime
