JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Profit Declines 58% In Q4




27.02.17 12:27
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co.

, Ltd. (JKS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.


The company said its profit declined to RMB228.58 million, or RMB1.79 per share. This was lower than RMB538.94 million, or RMB4.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.8% to RMB5.12 billion. This was down from RMB5.94 billion last year.


JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): RMB228.58 Mln. vs. RMB538.94 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -57.6% -EPS (Q4): RMB1.79 vs. RMB4.21 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -57.5% -Revenue (Q4): RMB5.12 Bln vs. RMB5.94 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,699 € 16,199 € -0,50 € -3,09% 27.02./13:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US47759T1007 A0Q87R 23,39 € 11,96 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,699 € -3,09%  13:09
Hannover 16,145 € +0,62%  08:07
NYSE 17,15 $ 0,00%  24.02.17
Berlin 16,195 € -0,40%  08:00
München 16,145 € -0,80%  08:00
Hamburg 16,145 € -1,37%  08:07
Xetra 15,565 € -2,90%  12:53
Stuttgart 15,10 € -6,16%  12:44
Frankfurt 15,06 € -6,78%  12:51
  = Realtime
