Erweiterte Funktionen


Jill Stein And Team Kicks Off "Occupy Inauguration" Friday




20.01.17 15:45
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Green Party's presidential candidate Jill Stein, who challenged Donald Trump's election victory, is to kick off a mass resistance movement against him with "Occupy Inauguration on the day Trump swears in as President, to send him a message that they reject his "illegitimate presidency.

"


Jill Campaign said it will join thousands of people and organizations from around the country in Washington DC Friday to "Occupy Inauguration - sending a message to Trump that we reject his dangerous presidency from the very start."


On January 21, day one of the Trump administration, they will be on Facebook Live with an all-day online forum featuring Greens, social movements, and progressives, sharing resources and inspiration to support resistance and transformation.


"We do not consent to Trump's regime of hate, fear, and corruption. We will oppose oligarchy with democracy. And we will build an unstoppable movement whose time has come, to put people, planet, and peace over profit," said a message posted on the Jill2016 website.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:26 , dpa-AFX
Obama Commutes Sentence Of 330 Drug Crim [...]
16:17 , dpa-AFX
3 More Guantanamo Bay Detainees Released B [...]
16:15 , dpa-AFX
Second Female Chair In GOP History Heads N [...]
16:02 , dpa-AFX
Boosting Infrastructure Spending Seen As Tru [...]
16:01 , dpa-AFX
Loonie Falls As Canadian Retail Sales Grow L [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...