Jigsaw Helps To Safeguard Elections From Hackers

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google and Jigsaw, both divisions of Alphabet Inc.



, on Tuesday announced the launch of a free set of tools to help election websites, human rights groups, and news sites to defend their computer systems from cyber attacks.

A Jigsaw said its free suite of security tools called Protect Your Election will help upcoming national elections in France, South Korea and Germany, then subsequent elections as they occur.

Jigsaw's Protect Your Election suite of tools include mostly existing tools-- Project Shield, Password Alert and 2-Step Verification.

A DDoS attack is a simple and inexpensive way to take a website offline. Thousands, sometimes hundreds of thousands of visits are sent to a site at the same time. Project Shield can acts as a layer of defense, blocking unwanted traffic that's been sent to take a website down.

Password Alert is software that helps detect and warn users about a phishing attempt. A phishing attack is when someone tries to trick you into sharing personal information online.

2-Step Verification helps strengthen up security beyond passwords by requiring a second access code, such as a text sent to a cellphone or a security key.

