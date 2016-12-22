Erweiterte Funktionen



JetBlue Boots Passenger For Incident With Ivanka Trump




22.12.16 23:53
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue airlines removed an unruly passenger after he verbally berated and jeered at Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President-elect Donald Trump.


Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK with her family when a passenger started screaming, "Your father is ruining the country." The guy, who had his kid in his arms, continued to scream "Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private," according to a TMZ report.


While being escorted out of the plane by JetBlue staff, the man screamed, "You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!"


"The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight," the statement read. "In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,19 $ 22,71 $ -0,52 $ -2,29% 23.12./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4771431016 541867 23,67 $ 14,76 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,69 € 0,00%  21.12.16
Stuttgart 21,18 € 0,00%  22.12.16
München 21,51 € -0,62%  22.12.16
Frankfurt 21,248 € -1,89%  22.12.16
Nasdaq 22,19 $ -2,29%  22.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
40 Jetblue WKN: 541867 Verkehr. 20.03.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...