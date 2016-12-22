JetBlue Boots Passenger For Incident With Ivanka Trump

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue airlines removed an unruly passenger after he verbally berated and jeered at Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President-elect Donald Trump.





Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK with her family when a passenger started screaming, "Your father is ruining the country." The guy, who had his kid in his arms, continued to scream "Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private," according to a TMZ report.

While being escorted out of the plane by JetBlue staff, the man screamed, "You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!"

"The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight," the statement read. "In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."

