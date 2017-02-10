JetBlue Airways January Traffic And Capacity Rise

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp.



(JBLU) reported that Traffic in January 2017 increased 8.6 percent from January 2016, on a capacity increase of 7.7 percent.

Load factor for January 2017 was 83.3 percent, an increase of 0.7 points from January 2016.

JetBlue's preliminary completion factor was 97.9 percent and its on-time performance was 72.8 percent.

JetBlue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for the month of January decreased approximately 8.5 percent year over year. January revenue per available seat mile was negatively impacted by approximately 5 points due to holiday placement and the impact of winter weather last year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM