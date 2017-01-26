JetBlue Airways Issues Guidance

Erweiterte Funktionen



26.01.17 14:15
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp.

(JBLU) announced, for the first quarter of 2017, year over year operating expense per available seat mile (CASM) excluding fuel is expected to grow between 3% and 5%. In the first quarter 2017, capacity is expected to increase between 4.5% and 6.5%.


For the full year 2017, JetBlue expects year over year CASM excluding fuel to grow between 1% and 3%, consistent with prior guidance. For the full year 2017, JetBlue continues to expect capacity to increase between 6.5% and 8.5%.


Fourth quarter net income was $172 million, or $0.50 per share compared to net income of $190 million, or $0.56 per share, prior year. JetBlue reported fourth quarter operating revenues of $1.6 billion. Revenue passenger miles for the fourth quarter increased 6% to 11.2 billion on a capacity increase of 4.5%, resulting in a fourth quarter load factor of 84.7%, a 1.1 point increase year over year.


Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) for the fourth quarter 2016 decreased 1.7% year over year to 11.19 cents and operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased 1.5% year over year to 12.43 cents. JetBlue's operating expense per available seat mile (CASM) for the fourth quarter increased 1.9% year over year to 10.19 cents. Excluding fuel, profit sharing and related taxes, fourth quarter CASM increased 5.6% to 7.69 cents.


