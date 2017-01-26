JetBlue Airways Issues Guidance
26.01.17 14:15
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp.
(JBLU) announced, for the first quarter of 2017, year over year operating expense per available seat mile (CASM) excluding fuel is expected to grow between 3% and 5%. In the first quarter 2017, capacity is expected to increase between 4.5% and 6.5%.
For the full year 2017, JetBlue expects year over year CASM excluding fuel to grow between 1% and 3%, consistent with prior guidance. For the full year 2017, JetBlue continues to expect capacity to increase between 6.5% and 8.5%.
Fourth quarter net income was $172 million, or $0.50 per share compared to net income of $190 million, or $0.56 per share, prior year. JetBlue reported fourth quarter operating revenues of $1.6 billion. Revenue passenger miles for the fourth quarter increased 6% to 11.2 billion on a capacity increase of 4.5%, resulting in a fourth quarter load factor of 84.7%, a 1.1 point increase year over year.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) for the fourth quarter 2016 decreased 1.7% year over year to 11.19 cents and operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased 1.5% year over year to 12.43 cents. JetBlue's operating expense per available seat mile (CASM) for the fourth quarter increased 1.9% year over year to 10.19 cents. Excluding fuel, profit sharing and related taxes, fourth quarter CASM increased 5.6% to 7.69 cents.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,66 €
|20,50 €
|0,16 €
|+0,78%
|26.01./14:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4771431016
|541867
|22,01 €
|13,47 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|20,66 €
|+0,78%
|12:51
|München
|20,095 €
|+0,98%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|20,50 €
|+0,94%
|13:02
|Stuttgart
|20,24 €
|+0,50%
|12:19
|Nasdaq
|21,77 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|40
|Jetblue WKN: 541867 Verkehr.
|20.03.15