JetBlue Airways February Traffic Edges Up 0.1%, Capacity Up 0.7%

10.03.17 14:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp.

(JBLU) reported that its traffic in February 2017 edged up 0.1 percent from the same period last year on a capacity increase of 0.7 percent.


Traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles increased to 3.457 billion in February 2017 from 3.454 billion in the year-ago period. Capacity, measured in available seat miles, rose to 4.18 billion from 4.16 billion last year.


Load factor for the month was 82.6 percent, down 0.5 points from the year-ago period.


JetBlue's preliminary completion factor was 95.6 percent and its on-time performance was 72.3 percent.


JetBlue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile or RASM for the month of February increased approximately 1.5 percent year over year. Excluding the impact of winter storms Niko and Orson, February RASM decreased approximately one half of a percent.


Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2017, JetBlue expects RASM to decrease between four and five percent year over year. March RASM is expected to be negatively impacted by approximately six percentage points due to Easter calendar placement.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,605 $ 19,075 $ 0,53 $ +2,78% 10.03./15:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4771431016 541867 23,15 $ 14,76 $
Werte im Artikel
1,90 plus
+11,76%
19,61 plus
+2,78%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,88 € -5,85%  13:14
Nasdaq 19,605 $ +2,78%  15:54
Stuttgart 18,015 € +0,39%  15:30
München 17,815 € -2,09%  08:00
Frankfurt 17,822 € -2,78%  09:04
  = Realtime
