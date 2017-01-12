Erweiterte Funktionen



JetBlue Airways December Traffic, Capacity Rise




12.01.17 14:24
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp.

(JBLU) reported that its preliminary traffic for the month of December 2016 increased 4.5 percent from the year-ago period to 3.97 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs. Capacity for the month increased 3.1 percent from the prior-year period to 4.72 billion available seat miles or ASMs.


Load factor for the month was 84.1 percent, an increase of 1.1 points from the same period of the prior year.


JetBlue's preliminary completion factor was 99.0 percent and its on-time performance in the month was 71.3 percent. JetBlue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile or RASM for December decreased about one and a half percent year over year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,04 $ 22,78 $ -0,74 $ -3,25% 12.01./15:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4771431016 541867 23,67 $ 14,76 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,62 € +3,84%  10:03
München 21,155 € +0,36%  08:00
Stuttgart 20,90 € -1,85%  15:32
Frankfurt 21,155 € -2,33%  08:51
Nasdaq 22,04 $ -3,25%  15:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
40 Jetblue WKN: 541867 Verkehr. 20.03.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...