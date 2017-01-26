Erweiterte Funktionen



JetBlue Airways Corp. Q4 Profit Retreats 9%




26.01.17 13:47
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp.

(JBLU) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $172 million, or $0.50 per share. This was lower than $190 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.64 billion. This was up from $1.59 billion last year.


JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $172 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



