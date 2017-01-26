JetBlue Airways Corp. Q4 Profit Retreats 9%
26.01.17 13:47
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp.
(JBLU) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $172 million, or $0.50 per share. This was lower than $190 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.64 billion. This was up from $1.59 billion last year.
JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $172 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,66 €
|20,50 €
|0,16 €
|+0,78%
|26.01./14:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4771431016
|541867
|22,01 €
|13,47 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|20,66 €
|+0,78%
|12:51
|München
|20,095 €
|+0,98%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|20,50 €
|+0,94%
|13:02
|Stuttgart
|20,24 €
|+0,50%
|12:19
|Nasdaq
|21,77 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
