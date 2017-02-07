Erweiterte Funktionen

Jenoptik FY16 EBIT, Revenue Increase




07.02.17 08:34
dpa-AFX


JENA (dpa-AFX) - German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.

PK) said that according to preliminary figures, its Group EBIT for fiscal 2016 rose 12 percent to more than 68 million euros from 61.2 million euros last year. The EBIT margin improved to around 10 percent from 9.2 percent in the prior year.


The Group's revenue for the year grew to approximately 685 million euros from 668.8 million euros in the prior year. The group order intake rose to more than 730 million euros from last year's 636.7 million euros.


The company also noted that due to its excellent free cash flow of around 80 million euros, compared to the prior year's 71.8 million euros, net debt was completely eliminated by the end of 2016.


Looking ahead, Jenoptik said its outlook for fiscal 2017 is positive and the company expects to see a continuing growth in revenue and earnings for the year.


CFO Hans-Dieter Schumacher said, "The preliminary figures for 2016 vindicate our adopted course toward achieving our communicated targets. By 2018, revenue is expected to be around 800 million euros - including smaller acquisitions - and the EBIT margin to achieve approximately 10 percent."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
