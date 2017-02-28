Jardine Lloyd Thompson FY Pre-Tax Profit Down

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT.L) Tuesday reported that its full-year profit before tax slid 13 percent to 134.9 million pounds, while underlying profit before tax, excluding the US investment, was up 5 percent to 199.6 million pounds.





Reported earnings per share was down 21 percent to 37.8 pence from 48.0 pence, and underlying earnings per share declined 2 percent to 51.4 pence from 52.2 pence last year.

For the year, revenue grew 9 percent to 1.261 billion pounds. Organic revenue grew 2 percent.

In addition, the company declared final cash dividend of 20.6 pence, bringing total dividend for 2016 to 32.2 pence, up 5 percent, reflecting the Board's confidence in the Group's underlying trading performance.

