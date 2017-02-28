Jardine Lloyd Thompson FY Pre-Tax Profit Down
28.02.17 09:00
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT.L) Tuesday reported that its full-year profit before tax slid 13 percent to 134.9 million pounds, while underlying profit before tax, excluding the US investment, was up 5 percent to 199.6 million pounds.
Reported earnings per share was down 21 percent to 37.8 pence from 48.0 pence, and underlying earnings per share declined 2 percent to 51.4 pence from 52.2 pence last year.
For the year, revenue grew 9 percent to 1.261 billion pounds. Organic revenue grew 2 percent.
In addition, the company declared final cash dividend of 20.6 pence, bringing total dividend for 2016 to 32.2 pence, up 5 percent, reflecting the Board's confidence in the Group's underlying trading performance.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,836 €
|11,754 €
|0,082 €
|+0,70%
|28.02./10:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0005203376
|894294
|12,30 €
|9,86 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|12,22 €
|+1,08%
|10:00
|Frankfurt
|11,928 €
|+0,93%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|11,915 €
|+0,80%
|08:31
|Stuttgart
|11,836 €
|+0,70%
|08:20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,80 $
|-1,54%
|14.02.17