Japanese Market Slips

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market, which was closed on Monday for a public holiday, is declining on Tuesday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and on a stronger yen.





In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 44.54 points or 0.23 percent to 19,477.05, off a low of 19,337.22 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly lower. Toshiba is rising almost 2 percent, while Sony is down 0.4 percent, Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent and Canon is lower by 0.3 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.4 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui is losing almost 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is down less than 0.1 percent, while JX Holdings is edging up slightly.

Among the other major gainers, Kuraray Co. is rising almost 3 percent and Ube Industries is gaining almost 2 percent. On the flip side, T&D Holdings and Sony Financial Holdings are losing almost 4 percent each, while Minebea Mitsumi is down more than 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 112 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday in another lackluster session as many traders stuck to the sidelines amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front. Traders largely shrugged off disappointment with the outcome of the G20 meeting, where finance ministers failed to agree on a commitment to keep global trade free and open.

While the Nasdaq inched up 0.53 points or less than 0.1 percent to 5,901.53, the Dow edged down 8.76 points or less than 0.1 percent to 20,905.86 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.78 points or 0.2 percent to 2,373.47.

The major European markets also closed mixed on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are down by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures edged lower Monday amid reports that OPEC may extend its supply quota experiment beyond this year. WTI crude oil dipped $0.56, or 1.2 percent to settle at $48.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

