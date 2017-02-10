Japanese Market Sharply Higher

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Friday, with a weaker yen and the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street boosting investor sentiment.





U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to announce a plan to lower the tax burden on American business in the next few weeks. Investors are also keeping a close eye on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's meeting with Trump later in the day in Washington, D.C.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 436.97 points or 2.31 percent to 19,344.64, off a high of 19,353.69 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is rising more than 3 percent each, Canon is adding more than 1 percent and Sony is adding almost 1 percent. Toshiba is down 0.3 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is rising almost 3 percent and Honda is up more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financial is rising 2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is gaining more than 4 percent and JX Holdings is advancing almost 3 percent as crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is gaining more than 9 percent, Nisshinbo Holdings is rising almost 8 percent and Yamaha Motor is up almost 7 percent.

On the flip side, Shiseido Co. is down almost 7 percent, Mitsubishi Materials is losing more than 4 percent and Sumco Corp. is lower by more than 3 percent.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan climbed 0.6 percent on month in January. That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 0.7 percent gain in December.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed at record highs on Thursday partly due to comments from President Donald Trump, who pledged to announce a plan to lower the tax burden on American business in the next few weeks. Positive sentiment may also have been generated by a report from the Labor Department showing an unexpected decrease in initial jobless claims in the week ended February 4th.

The Dow advanced 118.06 points or 0.6 percent to 20,172.40, the Nasdaq climbed 32.73 points or 0.6 percent to 5,715.18 and the S&P 500 rose 13.20 points or 0.6 percent to 2,307.87.

The major European markets all moved to the upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil futures steadied Thursday after slipping to multi-week lows in the previous session. WTI March oil rose 66 cents, or 1.3 percent, to settle at $53 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



