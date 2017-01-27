Japanese Market Rises For Third Straight Day

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising for a third straight day Friday on the back of a weaker yen.



Investors also digested Japanese inflation data, which showed that core consumer prices fell in December for the tenth straight month.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 74.06 points or 0.38 percent to 19,476.45, off a high of 19486.68.

The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Sony is down 0.4 percent, and Panasonic is declining 0.2 percent, while Canon is adding 0.4 percent.

Toshiba is losing 0.7 percent ahead of its board vote today on a partial sale of its memory chip business.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is losing almost 1 percent and Honda is down 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.6 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 5 percent and JX Holdings is adding almost 2 percent following the two percent increase in crude oil prices.

Among the other major gainers, KDDI Corp. and Citizen Watch are rising more than 3 percent, while Bridgestone is advancing almost 3 percent. On the flip side, Advantest Corp. and Tokuyama Corp. are losing more than 3 percent each.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that consumer prices in Japan climbed 0.3 percent on year in December. That topped expectations for 0.2 percent but was down from 0.5 percent in November.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food, sank an annual 0.2 percent. That also beat forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.4 percent contraction a month earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday in choppy trading as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves after the previous session's gains lifted the Dow above 20,000 for the first time. Traders also digested the latest batch of earnings news from big-name companies such as AT&T, Ford, Comcast and Caterpillar.

While the Dow rose 32.40 points or 0.2 percent to 20,100.91, the Nasdaq edged down 1.16 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,655.18 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.69 points or 0.1 percent to 2,296.68.

The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 edged down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line.

Crude oil prices fell Thursday as government data confirmed another build in U.S. oil inventories. WTI crude oil declined $0.45 to close at $52.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM