Japanese Market Rises

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Tuesday despite the mixed cues from Wall Street and as a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.





In late-morning trades, the Nikkei 225 Index is adding 178.22 points or 0.94 percent to 19,163.81, off a high of 19,200.05 earlier.

Among the major exporters, Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent, Canon is advancing almost 1 percent, Sony is adding 0.6 percent and Toshiba is up 0.2 percent.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Fujistu and China's Lenovo Group have postponed their target date for a final deal on their personal computer business tie-up to sometime in the first half of 2017. Shares of Fujitsu are gaining almost 3 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by almost 2 percent and Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are advancing more than 1percent each.

In the oil space, Inpex is higher by more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is up almost 2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp. is rising more than 5 percent and Nisshin Steel is gaining almost 4 percent. On the flip side, Unitika is losing more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 110 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction and again closed mixed on Monday. The inability to advance the healthcare bill to repeal and replace Obamacare has cast doubt on President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on promises of increased infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation.

While the Nasdaq inched up 11.64 points or 0.2 percent to 5,840.37, the Dow slipped 45.74 points or 0.2 percent to 20,550.98 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.39 points or 0.1 percent to 2,341.59.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil futures fell Monday, extending recent losses on concerns about the lingering global supply glut. WTI crude fell $0.24 or 0.5 percent to settle at $47.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

