Japanese Market Rises

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Thursday despite the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street as a weaker yen bolstered exporters' shares.



However, gains are modest.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 24.57 points or 0.13 percent to 19,278.60, off a high of 19,350.20 in early trades.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Canon is up 0.4 percent, Sony is adding 0.6 percent and Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent. Bucking the trend, Toshiba is losing more than 6 percent.

Automaker Toyota is higher by 0.6 percent and Honda is adding 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.4 percent after crude oil prices fell more than 5 percent overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp. is rising 4 percent, while Olympus Corp. and Yokohama Rubber are advancing more than 3 percent each.

On the flip side, Yokogawa Electric is declining more than 3 percent and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is down almost 2 percent.

In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.2 percent on year in February, coming in at 958.3 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 4.0 percent increase in January.

The M3 money stock advanced an annual 3.6 percent to 1,282.5 trillion yen, also in line with forecasts and up from 3.5 percent in the previous month.

Japan will also provide January figures for labor cash earnings and February figures for machine tool orders today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in a choppy session on Wednesday as traders looked ahead to the monthly jobs report due on Friday as well as next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates have increased recently, with CME Group's FedWatch tool indicating a 90.8 percent probability of a quarter-point rate hike.

The Nasdaq crept up 3.62 points or 0.1 percent to 5,837.55, while the Dow fell 69.03 points or 0.3 percent to 20,855.73 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.41 points or 0.2 percent to 2,362.98.

The major European markets also finished on opposite sides of the unchanged line Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index closed just above the unchanged line.

Crude oil futures plunged to 2017 lows on Wednesday after data showed another gargantuan build in U.S. stockpiles, adding to record inventories. April WTI oil plunged $2.86 or 5.4 percent to close at $50.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

