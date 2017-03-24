Japanese Market Recovers After Weak Start

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is advancing on Friday, as investors shrugged off the weak cues from Wall Street.



In addition, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 171.85 points or 0.90 percent to 19,257.16, off a high of 19,296.05 earlier.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony is rising more than 2 percent, Canon is advancing 0.6 percent, and Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent.

Toshiba's lenders are demanding a Chapter 11 restructuring for the company's Westinghouse unit by the end of March, the Nikkei business daily reported. Shares of Toshiba are gaining more than 6 percent.

Automaker Toyota is adding almost 1 percent, while Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui is up more than 2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.3 percent and JX Holdings is rising almost 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Hokuetsu Kishu Paper is rising almost 5 percent, Fukuoka Financial Group is higher by more than 4 percent and Advantest is advancing almost 4 percent. On the flip side, Unitika is losing almost 2 percent.

On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower rate, with a PMI score of 52.6. That's down from 53.3 in February, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Japan will also see final January figures for the leading and coincident indexes today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 111 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday amid continued uncertainty about the fate of the House Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Late in the trading day, House Republican leaders delayed a planned Thursday night vote on the bill amid indications of a lack of support for the legislation.

The Dow edged down 4.72 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 20,656.58, the Nasdaq dipped 3.95 points or 0.1 percent to 5,817.69 and the S&P 500 slipped 2.49 points or 0.1 percent to 2,345.96.

The major European markets moved to the upside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures were lower Thursday as the dollar firmed on rate hike chatter and upbeat economic news. WTI crude oil declined $0.35 to $47.69 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, stuck near its lowest levels since November.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM