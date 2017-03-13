Japanese Market Recovers After Weak Start

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher on Monday, as the yen weakened against the U.



S. dollar. Investors shrugged off weaker than core machinery orders data.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 30.26 points or 0.15 percent to 19,634.87, after touching a low of 19,531.51 in early trades.

The major exporters are mixed. Toshiba is rising almost 4 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent, while Sony is losing 0.6 percent, Canon is down 0.4 percent.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Toshiba is seeking buyers for shares in Toshiba Tec, a subsidiary listed on the first section of the Toshiba Stock Exchange, as part of the company's efforts to rebuild its financial position.

Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.4 percent and Honda is losing more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are edging down less than 0.1 percent each.

In the oil space, Inpex is edging up less than 0.1 percent and JX Holdings is losing 0.4 percent after crude oil prices extended losses Friday.

Among the other major gainers, Pioneer Corp. is gaining almost 5 percent, while NTT Docomo and Sumitomo Chemical are rising more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, T&D Holdings is losing more than 2 percent.

In economic news, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan slipped a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent on month in January, coming in at 837.9 billion yen. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 2.1 percent increase in December.

The Bank of Japan said that producer prices were up 0.2 percent on month in February - in line with expectations following the 0.6 percent increase in January.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks ended higher on Friday after a report from the Labor Department showed stronger than expected job growth in the month of February. While the report generated some buying interest, traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow edged up 44.79 points or 0.2 percent to 20,902.98, the Nasdaq climbed 22.92 points or 0.4 percent to 5,861.73 and the S&P 500 rose 7.73 points or 0.3 percent to 2,372.60.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures continued to fall Friday, extending steep weekly losses on demand concerns, a U.S. supply glut and a strong dollar. April WTI crude fell 79 cents, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $48.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, having plunged 9.1 percent this week.

