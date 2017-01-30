Japanese Market Notably Lower

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Monday following the mixed cues from Wall Street and on a stronger yen.



Investors are treading cautiously amid worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's new immigration policies.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 158.41 points or 0.81 percent to 19,308.99, off a low of 19,295.80 earlier.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony is down almost 1 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent and Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent.

Shares of Toshiba are losing more than 4 percent after the Asahi Shimbun reported that several trust banks are preparing to use the company for damages after its share price fell due to a massive accounting scandal.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is losing 0.6 percent and Honda is down almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 0.5 percent, while JX Holdings is adding almost 1 percent after crude oil prices declined on Friday.

Among the other major gainers, Alps Electric is rising more than 3 percent. On the flip side, Tokyo Gas is losing almost 3 percent and NTT DoCoMo is down 2.6 percent.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that retail sales in Japan fell a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in December, on Monday. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.2 percent increase in November.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 114 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed roughly flat for a second straight day Friday as traders remained reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent strength. Traders were also digesting the mixed batch of earnings news released by several big-name technology companies after the close of trading on Thursday.

While the Nasdaq inched up 5.61 points or 0.1 percent to a new record closing high of 5,660.68, the Dow edged down 7.13 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 20,093.78 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.99 points or 0.1 percent to 2,294.69.

The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index increased by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil prices declined Friday to end a topsy turvy week little changed. WTI crude oil for March delivery fell $0.61 or 1.1 percent to settle at $53.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

