Japanese Market Notably Higher, But Toshiba Falls

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Wednesday, with the record closing highs on Wall Street and a weaker yen bolstering investor sentiment.





In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 221.06 points or 1.15 percent to 19,460.04, off a high of 19,480.39 earlier.

Shares of Toshiba are losing more than 9 percent after the company on Tuesday projected a net loss of 499.9 billion yen for the first nine months of fiscal 2016, including an impairment loss of 712.5 billion yen in its nuclear power business. The company also said its chairman Shigenori Shiga will resign.

Among the other major exporters, Panasonic is rising more than 3 percent, Canon is adding almost 1 percent and Sony is up 0.3 percent.

Shares of SoftBank Group are advancing almost 1 percent after the company said it will acquire U.S.-based private equity firm and asset manager Fortress Investment Group LLC for about $3.3 billion in cash.

Automaker Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent and Honda is up more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by 2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.4 percent and JX Holdings is adding 0.3 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Dentsu is rising almost 8 percent, while NSK and T&D Holdings are gaining more than 7 percent each.

On the flip side, Yokohama Rubber is losing almost 5 percent and Rakuten is down more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record closing highs Tuesday on the heels of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

In prepared remarks, Yellen reiterated that the Fed expects the evolution of the economy to warrant further gradual increases in interest rates to achieve and maintain its employment and inflation objectives.

The Dow advanced 92.25 points or 0.5 percent to 20,504.41, the Nasdaq rose 18.62 points or 0.3 percent to 5,782.57 and the S&P 500 climbed 9.33 points or 0.4 percent to 2,337.58.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil futures rose on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inventory data. WTI crude oil for March delivery gained $0.27 or 0.5 percent to settle at $53.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

