Japanese Market Modestly Lower; Toshiba Rises

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Wednesday in choppy trade even as a relatively weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.





In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 47.87 points or 0.25 percent to 19,333.57, after rising to a high of 19,419.22 in early trades.

Among the other major exporters, Panasonic is rising 0.7 percent, Sony is adding 0.8 percent and Canon is advancing 1 percent.

Toshiba is rising 8 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company has asked potential bidders for its memory chip business to peg the operations' value at 2 trillion yen or more.

Automaker Toyota is edging down 0.05 percent and Honda is rising 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 0.2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.3 percent and JX Holdings is rising 0.6 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Rakuten is rising more than 9 percent, Mitsubishi Motors is gaining almost 5 percent and JFE Holdings is up almost 4 percent.

On the flip side, Tokai Carbon and Nissan Chemical Industries are losing more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 113 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday amid optimism about more business friendly policies under President Donald Trump. Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with traders looking ahead to the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.

The Dow advanced 118.95 points or 0.6 percent to 20,743.00, the Nasdaq rose 27.37 points or 0.5 percent to 5,895.95 and the S&P 500 climbed 14.22 points or 0.6 percent to 2,365.38.

The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index jumped by 1.2 percent.

Crude oil prices rose Tuesday as OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo discussed the cartel's supply quota agreement. Crude-oil prices for April finished up 55 cents, or 1 percent, at $54.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

