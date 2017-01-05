Japanese Market Modestly Lower On Stroner Yen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Thursday, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares.





In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 22.27 points or 0.11 percent to 19,571.89, off a low of 19,542.73 earlier.

Among the major exporters, Sony is losing 0.7 percent and Canon is down almost 2 percent, while Toshiba is rising more than 3 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.5 percent.

Automaker Toyota is declining almost 1 percent and Honda is edging lower by 0.06 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing more than 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.3 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Pioneer Corp is rising 4 percent, Mitsubishi Motors is higher by more than 3 percent and J Front Retailing is advancing almost 3 percent. On the flip side, Sumco Corp. and Taiyo Yuden are losing more than 3 percent each.

On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in December, and at a faster rate, with a PMI score of 52.3. That's up from 51.8 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The composite PMI came in with a score of 52.8 - up from 52.0 in November, and marking the highest reading since August 2015.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 116 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed notably higher on Wednesday, continuing to benefit from optimism about the outlook for the economy in 2017 following the recent release of upbeat data from around the globe.

Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting indicated that the central bank's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter point was partly due to an assumption of more expansionary fiscal policy under President-elect Donald Trump.

The Dow rose 60.40 points or 0.3 percent to 19,942.16, the Nasdaq jumped 47.92 points or 0.9 percent to 5,477.00 and the S&P 500 advanced 12.92 points or 0.8 percent to 2,270.75.

The major European markets ended roughly flat on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index finished the session near the unchanged line.

Crude oil prices steadied Wednesday after big losses in the previous session, as traders looked ahead to U.S. inventories data. February WTI oil settled at $53.26 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.93, or 1.8 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM