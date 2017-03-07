Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Japanese Market Modestly Lower




07.03.17 03:31
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street, while the safe-haven yen weakened against the U.

S. dollar.


In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 29.20 points or 0.15 percent to 19,349.94, off a low of 19,321.64 earlier.


The major exporters are mixed on a weaker yen. Sony is losing 0.6 percent and Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent, while Canon is advancing almost 2 percent and Toshiba is rising 0.4 percent.


Shares of Sharp Corp. are rising almost 2 percent on hopes of a turnaround under Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry.


Automaker Toyota is declining 0.2 percent, while Honda is rising 0.7 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.7 percent.


In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is advancing almost 3 percent despite lower crude oil prices overnight.


Among the other major gainers, Okuma Corp. and Nippon Express are rising more than 3 percent each, while Nisshin Steel is higher by more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Nippon Light Metal is declining more than 2 percent.


In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Tuesday.


On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower Monday on profit-taking following the recent strength in the market. Concerns about an increase in interest rates at next week's Federal Reserve meeting also weighed on the markets, with CME Group's FedWatch tool indicating an 86.4 percent probability of a quarter-point rate hike.


The Dow dipped 51.37 points or 0.2 percent to 20,954.34, the Nasdaq slid 21.58 points or 0.4 percent to 5,849.18 and the S&P 500 fell 7.81 points or 0.3 percent to 2,375.31.


The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.


Crude oil prices fell Monday as the dollar firmed versus major rivals. Demand concerns and expectations for increased U.S. oil supplies also dented oil prices. WTI crude oil slipped $0.13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at $53.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
16 Sehen wir eine Blase am Aktie. 04.03.17
25 Beeindruckend: Hikari 16.02.17
11 scheinbar fällt doch noch die 1. 02.01.17
  Löschung 24.09.16
507 TEPCO: Zerfall eines Atomkonz. 31.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...