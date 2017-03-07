Japanese Market Modestly Lower

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street, while the safe-haven yen weakened against the U.



S. dollar.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 29.20 points or 0.15 percent to 19,349.94, off a low of 19,321.64 earlier.

The major exporters are mixed on a weaker yen. Sony is losing 0.6 percent and Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent, while Canon is advancing almost 2 percent and Toshiba is rising 0.4 percent.

Shares of Sharp Corp. are rising almost 2 percent on hopes of a turnaround under Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Automaker Toyota is declining 0.2 percent, while Honda is rising 0.7 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.7 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is advancing almost 3 percent despite lower crude oil prices overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Okuma Corp. and Nippon Express are rising more than 3 percent each, while Nisshin Steel is higher by more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Nippon Light Metal is declining more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower Monday on profit-taking following the recent strength in the market. Concerns about an increase in interest rates at next week's Federal Reserve meeting also weighed on the markets, with CME Group's FedWatch tool indicating an 86.4 percent probability of a quarter-point rate hike.

The Dow dipped 51.37 points or 0.2 percent to 20,954.34, the Nasdaq slid 21.58 points or 0.4 percent to 5,849.18 and the S&P 500 fell 7.81 points or 0.3 percent to 2,375.31.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices fell Monday as the dollar firmed versus major rivals. Demand concerns and expectations for increased U.S. oil supplies also dented oil prices. WTI crude oil slipped $0.13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at $53.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

