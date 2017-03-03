Japanese Market Modestly Lower

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Friday, tracking the overnight losses on Wall Street and a slightly stronger yen.



Investors also digested a raft of mixed economic data.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 34.07 points or 0.17 percent to 19530.73, off a low of 19,523.08 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly lower as the yen strengthened slightly. Sony is advancing more than 1 percent, while Toshiba is losing almost 2 percent, Canon is lower by 0.3 percent and Panasonic is down 0.2 percent.

Automaker Toyota is declining 0.4 percent and Honda is rising 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 3 percent and JX Holdings is down more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is rising almost 3 percent, while Fast Retailing and Maruha Nichiro are up more than 2 percent each.

On the flip side, Obayashi Corp. is losing almost 4 percent, while Haseko Corp. and Sumco Corp. are down more than 3 percent each.

In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in February, with a PMI score of 51.3. That's down from 51.9 in January, although it remains safely above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Nationwide consumer prices in Japan gained 0.4 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Friday. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.3 percent in December.

Household spending in Japan was down 1.2 percent on year in January, standing at 279,249 yen. That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent on year, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in January, in line with expectations and down from 3.1 percent in December. The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.43 percent, unchanged from the previous month, but shy of forecasts for 1.44 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower Thursday on profit taking and on renewed expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike later this month.

The Dow fell 112.58 points or 0.5 percent to 21,002.97, the Nasdaq slid 42.81 points or 0.7 percent to 5,861.22 and the S&P 500 dropped 14.04 points or 0.6 percent to 2,381.92.

The major European markets finished little changed on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices continued to fall Thursday, stung by a stronger dollar and surging U.S. inventories. April WTI oil settled at $52.61 a barrel, down $1.22, or 2.3 percent, its lowest since February 8.

