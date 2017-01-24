Japanese Market Modestly Lower

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session following the weak cues from Wall Street and a stronger yen.





In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 18.54 points or 0.10 percent to 18,872.49, off a low of 18,808.81 earlier.

The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Canon is adding 0.2 percent and Sony is advancing almost 1 percent, while Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent and Toshiba is down more than 1 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.6 percent and Honda is losing more than 1 percent. Shares of airbag maker Takata Corp. are lower by more than 4 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 2 percent. Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is losing 0.3 percent on lower crude oil prices.

Among the other major gainers, IHI Corp. and Pacific Metals are rising more than 3 percent each, while Alps Electric is gaining 3 percent. On the flip side, Kansai Electric Power is losing more than 5 percent and DeNA Co. is down more than 4 percent.

On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, with a PMI score of 52.8. Now at a 34-month high, the January reading is up from 52.4 in December. It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar fell to upper 112 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks fell Monday amid renewed concerns about protectionist policies under new President Donald Trump. Trump told a meeting of corporate executives he plans to impose a major border tax, although he also promised a massive tax cut for the middle class and companies.

The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.3 percent, to close at 2,265 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to end at 19,800. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 2 points to close at 5,552.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil futures slipped to below the $53 mark on Monday. WTI crude oil for March delivery slid $0.39 or 0.73 percent to $52.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM