Japanese Market Modestly Lower

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Thursday amid thin volume, tracking the negative cues from Wall Street.





In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 55.51 points or 0.29 percent to 19,388.98, off a low of 19,327.51 earlier.

The major exporters are lower. Toshiba is declining more than 1 percent, Panasonic is lower by 1 percent, Canon is down 0.2 percent and Sony is edging down 0.03 percent.

Automaker Toyota is down 0.2 percent, while Honda is rising 0.7 percent. Fast Retailing is losing 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.5 percent, JX Holdings is advancing 0.8 percent and TonenGeneral Sekiyu is gaining 0.6 percent. Shareholders of JX Holdings and TonenGeneral Sekiyu have approved the merger of the two companies in a deal that will create Japan's largest oil distributor.

TDK Corp. will buy U.S.-based chip maker InvenSense for about $1.3 billion. However, shares of the electronics maker are declining more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Konami Holdings is rising almost 4 percent and Advantest is rising more than 2 percent. Meanwhile, Olympus is losing more than 4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is down 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 117 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower Wednesday on profit taking, after the gains seen in the previous session lifted the Dow and the Nasdaq to new record closing highs. Some traders may have already been away from their desks, looking to get a head start on the looming holiday weekend.

The Dow dipped 32.66 points or 0.2 percent to 19,941.96, the Nasdaq edged down 12.51 points or 0.2 percent to 5,471.43, and the S&P 500 slipped 5.58 points or 0.3 percent to 2,265.18.

The major European markets turned in a lackluster performance on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index ended the day near the unchanged line.

Crude oil futures fell Wednesday after government data showed an unexpected build in U.S. oil inventories. WTI crude-oil futures for February delivery fell $0.81, or 1.5 percent, to settle at $52.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

